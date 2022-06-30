Houston Dynamo

Dynamo FC fans welcome Hector Herrera to Houston: 'The turning point for this organization'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Dynamo FC fans welcome Hector Herrera to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hector Herrera, the captain of the Mexican National Soccer team, who has enjoyed immense success in European soccer, has landed in Houston and is ready to play his first match for Dynamo FC in July.

Herrera, who signed with the Dynamo in March, is eligible to play his first game with the team on July 9 against FC Dallas at Houston's PNC Stadium.

On Wednesday, the star was greeted by a large contingent of Dynamo fans upon arriving at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

"This is a huge signing for us," said fan Jonathan Brown before Herrera's arrival. "This is our biggest signing we've ever had."

Herrera arrived to cheers at the airport, and stopped to sign autographs and take selfies with fans who waited hours to see him.

In addition to his accomplishments on the field, including an Olympic Gold Medal in 2012, fans said Herrera's arrival indicates the team's new owner, Ted Segal, was serious when he said he'd work to make the team better.

The Houston Dynamo FC hasn't qualified for the playoffs since 2017.

"It is the turning point for this organization," said Billy Mears of DynamoTheory.com. "It is proof of what the front office's intentions are."

Dynamo FC plans to officially introduce Hector Herrera at a press conference on Friday.

Follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston dynamosoccersports
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON DYNAMO
Dynamo signs Mexican star Héctor Herrera as designated player
Houston Dynamo FC hires its youngest head coach
Houston Dynamo FC CEO steps down after 2 weeks in role
Houston Dynamo FC welcomes real estate developer as new owner
TOP STORIES
62-year- old woman shot and killed after disturbance in Channelview
20-year-old accused in shooting death of man in SW Houston, police say
Serial killer pleads guilty to 2 more murders in Galveston Co.
Police find body of missing 81-year-old Missouri City man, family says
Dad accused of DWI with 6-year-old in car, Pct. 4 says
Deadly migrant-smuggling case prompts Abbott to discuss border crisis
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years on sex trafficking conviction
Show More
HPD searching for gunman after suspected robber killed outside bar
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
Bond set at $750K for woman accused of killing sister, burning body
Employees having trouble getting paid from popular Midtown restaurant
Heavy rain possible Thursday and Friday
More TOP STORIES News