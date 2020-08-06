back to school

Teacher sends Gov. Abbott warning on Twitter saying she got COVID-19 first week in classroom

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston educator says the first week she came back to the classroom, she had a serious COVID-19 scare.

Arnetta Murray is a special education teacher at Avondale Houston.

She chose to reach out to Gov. Greg Abbott via Twitter and wrote, "I went back to the classroom and you guessed it, I'm now in a 14-day quarantine. Pray for our special needs students."

What is your child's district planning for the upcoming school year? CHECK THE LIST HERE

The tweet was also addressed to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the Texas Education Agency and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.



Murray said her assistant received a call notifying her that she was exposed to COVID-19 by a family member. Since Murray and her assistant had been in the classroom together, the two have been forced to self-quarantine.

Murray told Eyewitness News her school is going above and beyond to make the environment safer for students. She said officials have even installed shields.

READ ALSO: Gov. Abbott stresses local school officials 'know best' whether campuses should reopen

But it's still very concerning for Murray. She asks herself, "What if the students were in class this week and faced a possible exposure?"

She feels in-person learning is best for students, especially those with special needs, but she still has major fears.

INTERACTIVE: WHAT LEARNING COULD BE LIKE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC


"We do not have all the measures in place," Murray explained. "There's going to be a lot of absentees, a lot of teachers quitting and children getting sick. That is not OK. I'm concerned about it. I don't want to see children dying. I don't want to see teachers dying."

Murray is also a certified COVID-19 contact tracer. She believes every school needs to have a tailored plan of action immediately when kids on their campus get sick.

She is also pushing to have students and staff tested before returning to in-person learning.

During ABC13's 'COVID-19 and our schools' town hall, some of the Houston-area's top educators addressed these concerns in an hour-long discussion. You can watch the full town hall in the video below.

EMBED More News Videos

Many of you had questions about the start of this upcoming school year. We answered them in ABC13's two-part virtual town hall on schools and COVID-19. Press play to watch a recap of what was covered.



SEE MORE:

Texas school districts face race against time to get students connected to online learning

How you can help get a computer into the hands of a student in need

Register for a free computer with Comp-U-Dopt amid COVID-19 outbreak

Confused over Texas school reopening plans? We clear it up

Follow Chauncy Glover on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonback to schoolcoronavirus helpcoronavirusreopen texascoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicschool safetycoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19safetytexas newscoronavirus testingschoolsteacherfamilystudent safetyteachers
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Houston No. 1 city with students who 'never' had a computer
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
School pictures in Georgia show lack of COVID-19 precautions
Student tests positive for COVID-19 on first day of school
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No longer first-come, first-serve: $20M rent relief passes
Jobs hiring in the Third Ward paying up to $25 an hour
Video shows Beirut blast as bride poses on her wedding day
Gone for good? Evidence signals many jobs aren't coming back
US cruise line industry extends sailing suspension through Oct.
Trump floats giving RNC acceptance speech from White House
30,000 volunteers needed for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial
Show More
Southwest Airlines to roll back COVID-19 sanitizing
CDC warns of possible spike in rare polio-like illness in kids
COVID-19 testing sites seeing huge decline, Houston mayor says
Here's why you're less likely to get a storm Thursday
3 teens charged in connection with murder of mother of 11
More TOP STORIES News