Houston SPCA takes in over 150 animals from Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials with the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are helping our neighbors to the East as they prepare for Hurricane Ida.Overnight, employees from the Louisiana SPCA traveled to Houston with some of the animals from their shelter in efforts to protect them from the storm.According to a post on the SPCA's Facebook page, staff members from the shelter were able to transport about 150 cats and dogs, as well as four rabbits who could have been harmed during the storm which is expected to make landfall this weekend.Each animal was said to have received a veterinary exam Saturday before the SPCA's Emergency Response team transports them to shelters in Austin and San Antonio.The other animals left in Louisiana will reportedly shelter in place with workers.This isn't the first time the Houston SPCA stepped up to help our furry friends from The Boot.Back in 2020, Houston took in 90 animals after the devastating damage caused by Hurricane Laura.