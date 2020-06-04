Pets & Animals

How to build a pet hurricane preparedness kit

By
With hurricane season officially underway, we must all prepare ahead of a storm, pets included.

If you have a pet, you may want to plan ahead for some things you may need in case of an emergency.

1. Get a rescue alert sticker to place on your window in case your pets have to be left behind. The sticker will alert rescuers.

2. Choose your designated caregivers ahead of time or choose a safe haven to take your pets. You can also ask your veterinarian for a list of preferred boarding kennels and facilities.

3. Make sure you have food and water for at least five days.

4. Keep medications and medical records stored in a water proof container.

5. Make sure you have leashes, collars, harnesses, garbage bags and a litter box if you have a cat.

6. Keep a current photo of you and your pet in case you become separated.

7. The ASPCA strongly recommends microchipping your pet for a more permanent form of identification.

It's also recommended to have a first aid pet kit, which should include nonstick bandages and adhesive tape along with everything else you'd put in a human first aid kit.

If you do have to evacuate take your pet with you. If it's unsafe for humans it's unsafe for pets. Emergency shelters and hotels may have limited space and if your pet isn't a service animal you could get split up. So you'll want to find a boarding facility along your evacuation route and make arrangements before a storm hits.

SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssafetyanimal newsweatherpet careu.s. & worldhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charge dropped against man thrown to ground by Baytown PD
Facebook Live shooter to be released from prison early
Cristobal weakens to a tropical depression
What you need to know if you're going to George Floyd's viewing
ABC13 to host 'Police and Our Communities of Color' town hall
Judge: $750K bail for 3 ex-officers accused in Floyd's death
George Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action
Show More
Third Ward business owners honor George Floyd
Foot Locker to close stores during George Floyd services
Urban Cowboy 40th anniversary: Mickey Gilley looks back
2 Houston restaurants temporarily close due to staff contracting COVID-19
How you can support black-owned businesses in Houston
More TOP STORIES News