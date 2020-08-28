Houston SPCA takes in 90 animals from a Lake Charles shelter after Hurricane Laura aftermath

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston SPCA is doing its part in Louisiana to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.A caravan of rescue team members left Friday morning to meet up with the Louisiana SPCA, who are picking up 90 animals from a shelter in Lake Charles, which was hard hit by the storm.The two organizations planned to meet at a halfway point. The Houston SPCA will take the animals and bring them back to their facilities, where they will be cared for until they're ready to return, or be adopted."When a hurricane hits, up until the last minute we don't know where it's going to hit, so this is the situation they're in right now. We're trying to assist where we can," said Adam Reynolds, the chief cruelty investigator with the Houston SPCA.The Houston SPCA freed up space at its location by sending animals to Austin.Earlier in the week, they transferred animals from Galveston to Dallas, ahead of possible impacts the storm could've had there.