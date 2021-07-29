Dozens of dogs rescued after being found chained with no access to water, officials say

SEALY, Texas (KTRK) -- A total of 22 dogs and four cats are now being treated after they were found so emaciated, some appeared thin and malnourished.Officials said many of the dogs were found chained or tied to old cars with loads of debris surrounding the property."These animals were trapped in unimaginable living conditions, tethered in the Texas heat with no access to clean drinking water," said Adam Reynolds, the chief animal cruelty investigator.The dogs and cats are now in the care of the Houston SPCA. It's unclear if anyone was charged.The Houston SPCA said it's working with the Austin County Sheriff's Department in the investigation.To report animal cruelty or report an animal in distress, call 713-869-SPCA (7722).