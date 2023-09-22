In March, an additional 19 exotic cats were rescued from the same property after being discovered in deplorable living conditions.

49 exotic cats saved from Alvin home after owner died, Houston SPCA says

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Several exotic cats were saved from a home in Alvin on Wednesday after authorities say they were found living in deplorable conditions.

According to the Houston SPCA, the organization rescued 49 Bengal and Asian leopard cats, including a litter of 4-week-old Bengal kittens, one dog, and two domestic cats at an Alvin property near the 1900 block of CR 235.

Authorities said the owner of the cats recently passed away.

Additionally, 19 exotic cats, including one litter of Bengal kittens, were rescued after they were discovered in deplorable living conditions in March.

The cats were then treated for gastrointestinal and respiratory diseases at the Houston SPCA.

You can report animal cruelty by calling 713-869-7722 or visit their website at houstonspca.org.

