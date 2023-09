The mothers were rescued from a north Houston property last week, and now the piglets will soon need new homes. Here's what that adoption process looks like.

2 litters of piglets born at Houston SPCA after mothers rescued

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston SPCA has a lot of pigs that will soon need homes.

Two litters of piglets were born at the shelter after the mothers were rescued from a north Houston property last week.

Keep in mind, the process for adopting farm animals is a little different than other pets.

Aside from the piglets, there are four other farm animals already available for adoption: Hank, a chicken; Pumba, a Vietnamese potbelly; Timone, a Vietnamese potbelly; and Rocky, a juvenile chicken.