Houston's tallest building towers with sleek updates and new name

HOUSTON, Texas -- Texas' tallest tower, which stands boldly in downtown Houston, is up for makeover and name change. Global real estate powerhouse, Hines, announced that 600 Travis Street will now be known as JPMorgan Chase & Co. Tower. The naming comes as JP Morgan Chase takes over as the building's anchor tenant, according to a press release.Downtown regulars may recall that the structure was called JP Morgan Chase Tower until 2006.Designed by the prestigious, New York-based I.M. Pei & Partners, the five-sided, polished gray granite tower boasts more than 1.7 million square feet and stands 75 stories - making it the tallest tower in the state. Meanwhile, neighboring 601 Travis, with some 407,896 square feet, features a 7,000-square-foot fitness center, a 280-seat auditorium, and 12 floors of parking.