Houston police investigating 1 person critically injured in shooting

HPD investigating shooting near Stratford High School

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured at least one person in west Houston.

It happened at about 9:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Dairy Ashford at Memorial Drive, a short distance from Stratford High School., according to police. The shooting does not involve the campus in any way, authorities stress, and there's no safety concerns for students or staff.

Authorities said one person was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

Police have not said whether anyone was arrested or if a suspect is being sought.

Despite the proximity of the police activity, Spring Branch ISD told ABC13 that the high school had not entered any type of emergency lockdown.



This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
