Car owner opens fire at person trying to take vehicle, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies believe a shooting that left someone injured in northwest Harris County took place during an attempted car burglary.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it has been investigating the shooting in the area of Highway 249/Tomball Parkway and Antoine Drive on Thursday night.

Investigators said a car's owner was inside a check-cashing place when he saw someone driving away in his vehicle. The victim, who was armed, ran out and started shooting at the thief.

The suspect then took off across Highway 249 and ran right into a deputy, ABC13 learned. The suspect, who was shot in his leg, surrendered. The armed victim also put down his gun and put his hands up.

The injured person was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The sheriff's department added that despite the victim being disarmed, deputies do not know where he is.

