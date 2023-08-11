WATCH LIVE

Shooting under investigation in northeast Houston after 2 people drive to hospital, HPD says

Friday, August 11, 2023 2:52AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were driven to the hospital in a private vehicle Thursday evening after police say shots were fired in a northeast Houston neighborhood.

The Houston Police Department said its Northeast Patrol officers responded to a shooting scene in the 9600 block of Aguila Street, near Mesa and north of Wallisville Road.

Police didn't immediately disclose details about the shooting other than the two people were males.

An investigation is underway.

The ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows the shooting unfolded in a designated area that includes City Park East, Wynnewood Acres, and Wallisville Gardens.

The area, which is home to about 9,000 people, counted 346 assaults and just one homicide in the last 12 months.

