Officers find fatal shooting victim in neighborhood near University of Houston campus

South Central officers responded to a shooting call at the 3400 block of Sampson St. Officers found a male with a fatal gunshot wound. Officers are securing the scene. This is still an active investigation.#hounews



cc4 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 27, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officers have secured the scene of a deadly shooting in Houston's Third Ward on Wednesday.South Central officers with Houston police located a male with a fatal gunshot wound in the 3400 block of Sampson Street, the department tweeted.The scene is still being considered an active investigation as of 4 p.m.The scene is also located just off Elgin Street, several blocks from the athletics facilities on the University of Houston campus.Other details, including whether police have arrested or looking for anyone, were not immediately disclosed.The incident was one of three under HPD investigation at nearly the same time during the afternoon.Officers were called to another incident in southwest Houston at nearly the same time, where aJust an hour prior, at least one HPD officeron a suspect in northeast Houston, injuring the man in the leg.