Woman found shot multiple times in southwest Houston

Westside officers responded to a shooting at the 3400 block of Woodchase. Officers found a female with multiple gun shot wounds. Officers are currently investigating the cause of this assault.#hounews



cc4 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 27, 2022

South Central officers responded to a shooting call at the 3400 block of Sampson St. Officers found a male with a fatal gunshot wound. Officers are securing the scene. This is still an active investigation.#hounews



cc4 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 27, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a mid-afternoon shooting on the city's southwest side.At 4 p.m. Wednesday, police tweeted that Westside officers responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Woodchase. Once there, they discovered a female victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The victim's age was not initially given.The assault remains under investigation and no other details were immediately available. The woman's condition is not yet known.This case was the third shooting in a short span of time Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to another incident in southeast Houston at nearly the same time, where a man was found shot to death.Just an hour prior, at least one HPD officer opened fire on a suspect in northeast Houston, injuring the man in the leg.