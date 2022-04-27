shooting

Woman found shot multiple times in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a mid-afternoon shooting on the city's southwest side.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, police tweeted that Westside officers responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Woodchase. Once there, they discovered a female victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The victim's age was not initially given.



The assault remains under investigation and no other details were immediately available. The woman's condition is not yet known.

This case was the third shooting in a short span of time Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to another incident in southeast Houston at nearly the same time, where a man was found shot to death.



Just an hour prior, at least one HPD officer opened fire on a suspect in northeast Houston, injuring the man in the leg.

