Woman found shot multiple times in southwest Houston

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, police tweeted that Westside officers responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Woodchase. Once there, they discovered a female victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The victim's age was not initially given.
Westside officers responded to a shooting at the 3400 block of Woodchase. Officers found a female with multiple gun shot wounds. Officers are currently investigating the cause of this assault.#hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 27, 2022
cc4
The assault remains under investigation and no other details were immediately available. The woman's condition is not yet known.
This case was the third shooting in a short span of time Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to another incident in southeast Houston at nearly the same time, where a man was found shot to death.
South Central officers responded to a shooting call at the 3400 block of Sampson St. Officers found a male with a fatal gunshot wound. Officers are securing the scene. This is still an active investigation.#hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 27, 2022
cc4
Just an hour prior, at least one HPD officer opened fire on a suspect in northeast Houston, injuring the man in the leg.
The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.