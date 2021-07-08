teen shot

15-year-old shot during ongoing dispute with 13-year-old in NE Houston, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

15-year-old shot driven to fire station in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston teen is expected to survive after police say he was shot by a 13-year-old in an ongoing dispute.

The incident happened Thursday around 7 p.m. The 15-year-old was one of three teens riding in a vehicle in a parking lot near a fire station in the 600 block of Maxey Road.

The 15-year-old in the car saw a 13-year-old on foot, according to Houston police. The teens had been in some sort of ongoing dispute, when the 13-year-old reportedly started shooting. In the shooting, the 15-year-old was hit in the buttocks.

The teen was taken to the fire station. From there, he was taken to a hospital.

While no other information was immediately disclosed, HPD said they are searching for a teen suspect.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentteen shotshootingteeninvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN SHOT
Teen girl hit by stray bullet during HS football game, deputies said
Teen killed in shootout with holdup suspect at convenience store
Man accused in road rage shooting after Astros game appears in court
Man who was 16 when Cypress murder committed sentenced to life
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News