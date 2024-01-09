Investigation underway after worker finds man's body outside middle school, HPD says

The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was found fatally shot outside a middle school on Savoy and Harwin Drive on Tuesday.

The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was found fatally shot outside a middle school on Savoy and Harwin Drive on Tuesday.

The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was found fatally shot outside a middle school on Savoy and Harwin Drive on Tuesday.

The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was found fatally shot outside a middle school on Savoy and Harwin Drive on Tuesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Houston after a worker found a man's body outside a middle school on Tuesday.

The Houston Police Department said at about 7 a.m., a woman arriving to work at the Academy of Accelerated Learning Middle School noticed a body near some bushes outside, along Savoy and Harwin Drive.

The faculty member called 911, and officers arrived at the scene.

HPD learned the man had been shot multiple times after finding several shell cases in the area.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators said they are hoping to get surveillance video from nearby businesses to figure out what happened.

Police said there was no reason to believe the victim was affiliated with the school, adding that there is no ongoing threat.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call HPD at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.