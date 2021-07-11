homicide

1 dead in SW Houston store ambush shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police released surveillance photos of the suspects wanted for shooting and killing a man outside a southwest Houston store early Sunday.



It happened around midnight in the 6000 block of Bissonnet near Rampart.

The victim and another man were getting into their car at a store when the gunmen ambushed them and opened fire, according to police.

One of the men was hit as they tried to runaway, police said. The other victim was not injured.

The shooters took off on foot, heading eastbound on Bissonnet.

The suspects were described as Hispanic males in their 20s.
