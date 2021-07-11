1 dead in SW Houston store ambush shooting

WANTED: These 2 suspects are wanted in this fatal shooting incident.



They are described only as two Hispanic males in their 20s, last seen on foot heading eastbound on Bissonnet.



If you recognize them, call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU with info. #HouNews https://t.co/fEsbG9NHhT pic.twitter.com/Bev5PPyGOd — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 11, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police released surveillance photos of the suspects wanted for shooting and killing a man outside a southwest Houston store early Sunday.It happened around midnight in the 6000 block of Bissonnet near Rampart.The victim and another man were getting into their car at a store when the gunmen ambushed them and opened fire, according to police.One of the men was hit as they tried to runaway, police said. The other victim was not injured.The shooters took off on foot, heading eastbound on Bissonnet.The suspects were described as Hispanic males in their 20s.