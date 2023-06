Strong storms began pushing into Houston late Thursday afternoon, posing a threat to power customers throughout the area.

Thousands without power as storms move throughout parts of Houston, tracker shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 215,000 customers are without power in parts of Houston as strong storms move through the area, according to CenterPoint Energy.

The downpours began at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

The severity of the storm briefly knocked out power during an HISD board meeting, leaving people sitting in the dark for some time. The lights turned back on shortly after.

CenterPoint shared it is aware of the current outages and will keep customers updated with the latest details.