Houston Rockets

Mike D'Antoni tells Houston Rockets he won't return as coach

By Adrian Wojnarowski
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida -- Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni has informed the franchise's ownership that he's becoming a free agent and won't return to the Rockets next season.

D'Antoni, whose contract expired with the end of Houston's season in the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday, turned down extension offers prior to the season.



The coach's departure, first reported by ESPN, won't likely be for long. D'Antoni will be considered among a group of candidates for the Philadelphia 76ers coaching opening, ESPN reported.

D'Antoni and his wife, Laurel, released a statement Sunday about the decision to step down.

"Our time here was among the most memorable experiences of our lives. From the dear friends we've made, the incredible partnerships with civic minded-leaders and city officials, to the wonderful nonprofits and the clients they serve, Laurel and I will be forever indebted to this community for embracing our family," the D'Antonis said.

D'Antoni was 217-102 in his four seasons as Rockets coach, advancing once to the Western Conference finals and three times to the conference semifinals. D'Antoni, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, led the Rockets to the highest winning percentage in the Western Conference over the past four years (.682), trailing only the Toronto Raptors (.695) in the entire league.
Only the Golden State Warriors (46), Boston Celtics (33), and Raptors (31) have more playoff victories than the Rockets (28) in D'Antoni's four-year run in Houston.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnba playoffshouston rocketsathletesnbabasketballespnnewsworld of woj
Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
HOUSTON ROCKETS
Mike D'Antoni tells Houston Rockets he won't return as coach
NBA playoffs: Mike D'Antoni might go, but Rockets' small ball is here to stay
Rockets' leaving the bubble after falling short to Lakers
Welcome back: Lakers, LeBron headed to the conference finals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor of Conroe dies after long battle with cancer
Police searching for missing 20-year-old in north Houston
Tropical Storm Sally expected to intensify to Cat. 1 hurricane before landfall
Scattered storms possible Monday
MLB postseason bubble plans set
On Football: The mysterious journey into NFL 2020 begins
How to save money and support Houston small businesses
Show More
HPD Chief apologizes to family of man shot 21 times by police
Customers take safety in freezer after hookah lounge shooting
Largest Lotto Texas jackpot in more than a decade up for grabs
How the oldest living WWII vet celebrated 111th birthday
US declared COVID-19 national emergency 6 months ago today
More TOP STORIES News