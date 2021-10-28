3rd person accuses same man of road rage, says he spit in her face

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The same man who was arrested this week for a road rage incident involving a truck driver was also involved in another ordeal on the Beltway a few months ago, according to one woman. In that incident, the woman said he spit in her face.The woman wanted to remain anonymous but detailed the interaction with the man police later identified as Stephen Sahr, 41.On June 1, she was driving home from work at about 6:00 p.m. on Beltway 8 when she said she noticed a black truck driving erratically."I mean swerving, moving people. I'm talking about running people off," the woman said. "They couldn't move because they are in traffic."The woman said she first saw Sahr near the Beltway and the Pasadena Freeway, and they continued until John Ralston.At one point, she said she was in front of him and braked, which made him upset."He went around me and all of the sudden, he cut me off the freeway, so I was on the side," she recalled. "As I stopped, he gets out, and he runs to my vehicle."She said Sahr cursed at her as she sat in her car, and then Sahr spat in her face."Road rage is no joke once it happens to you," she said. "You don't know what to do in the moment."The woman called police who responded to the scene."The officer told me, 'Hey he's a violent offender. Things could have gone to the left,'" she said.The police report with the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office said another driver involved in the incident claimed Sahr threw something out of his car, nearly hitting the other driver's vehicle and almost caused him to crash.The 41-year-old did not face any penalty in the case on June 1 but was arrested on an open warrant that day stemming from another road rage incident. Court records say he was accused of firing a shotgun at another car."I never knew what for," she said. "I never knew what happened, but once I saw him on the news, I'm like 'Hey it's the same guy.'"Sahr was arrested this week after police say he stopped his SUV on the North Freeway near Kuykendahl on Oct. 15, got out of his car, opened a delivery driver's door and punched him in the face.That is also said to be the result of road rage.Less than 48 hours after his arrest, Sahr bonded out of jail.During probable cause court, a judge set his bond on two misdemeanor charges at $15,000, issued him a curfew and told him he would not be able to drive.On Wednesday morning, Sahr showed up to a court hearing on his own accord. The judge reversed the decision on his ability to drive and is now requiring him to wear an ankle monitor.The woman from the June 1 incident believes there are more victims currently, and she fears there will be more in the future if he is free to get behind the wheel."He will continue to keep doing it, so what's going to happen?" she asked. "Someone is going to die, and he's still going to be out there? Seriously, think about it."