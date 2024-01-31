'Frustrated' road rage shooting victim waits for justice but applauds HPD for safety initiative

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A recent victim of road rage is frustrated over the current status of her case but is applauding the Houston Police Department's revival of efforts to keep roads safer.

Rosemeri Sabio and her 7-year-old daughter, Luna, were at a red light on Bellfort Avenue and Telephone Road on July 9, 2023, when shots were fired.

Sabio said she didn't take off from a red light quickly enough, was honked at, and then followed before being shot at.

"My daughter got injured by a bullet," she said. "She got shot in the leg."

Luna has healed from the shooting from a physical perspective, but the mental scars remain.

"Every time somebody is honking behind me, she gets scared," Sabio said. "We had therapy for her."

ABC13 spoke with Sabio Wednesday afternoon as the Houston Police Department revives its initiative aimed at cracking down on road rage incidents.

The "Safe Roadways" initiative utilizes multiple law enforcement agencies working together on the issue.

"Our commitment is to make our roadways and communities safer," Mayor John Whitmire said. "We're not going to rest until we've accomplished that."

Sabio praised the effort but said she's frustrated she can't get any information on where her case stands.

"There's no information or no update," she said. "They wouldn't answer the calls or anything."

Eyewitness News called HPD about that issue, and the department said it would look into it.

