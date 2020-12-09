Uber passenger hit when suspect shoots into truck on I-45

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for the gunman who shot an Uber passenger along the North Freeway Tuesday night.

Video shows bullet holes in the pickup on Cavalcade Street near I-45 around 10 p.m.

According to HPD, the Uber driver picked up two men at a bar, and while they were driving southbound on I-45, someone pulled up beside them and shot into the truck.



The passenger sitting directly behind the driver was shot in the shoulder.

Police say the driver stopped at an Exxon gas station nearby for help.

The passenger who was shot is recovering in the hospital.

Right now, police are not sure on what led up to the shooting.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said there have been 200 shootings this year alone and six of those have led to murder charges. So what's he doing to make the roads safer? Hear the answer.



Investigators went back to the bar where the two passengers had been to see if they could learn any more details.

Houston police chief Art Acevedo announced a task force Tuesday to combat road rage incidents on Houston streets and roadways, where law enforcement will proactively look for people committing crimes.

Acevedo said the initiative is in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Acevedo said that, according to a preliminary crime analysis, there have been about 200 incidents in the first 10 months of this year that have ended with someone being shot on our roadways. That's compared to 150 incidents during the same period a year ago.
