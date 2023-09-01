HPD looking for suspect 2.5 years after woman killed in NW Houston road rage shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in northwest Houston during a road rage incident over two and a half years ago.

Romualdo Josue Mendez, 31, is charged with murder in the death of 35-year-old Stacey Berghoff.

Mendez is not in custody. Houston police released a photo of him on Friday in hopes that someone might have information about where he is.

The deadly shooting happened at 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2021 in the 8500 block of Rannie Road.

According to HPD, Berghoff and a male friend were looking through discarded furniture left outside by neighborhood residents when a man, later identified as Mendez, blocked the woman's vehicle, which was parked in the center of the road in the 8600 block of Rayson Road.

Mendez exited his silver Ford F-150 pickup truck and confronted Berghoff over how she parked her vehicle, police said. The argument then escalated to a physical fight.

Investigators said Berghoff cut or stabbed at the suspect with a pocket knife, creating space between the two of them. She then returned to her car and left the scene.

Police said Mendez then went to his truck and chased the woman until he caught up with her in the 8500 block of Rannie Road. That's when Mendez fired multiple shots into the driver's side of Berghoff's car, HPD said.

Berghoff was struck one time, causing her to lose control of her car, investigators said. Her passenger managed to stop the vehicle. Meanwhile, police said Mendez fled.

Paramedics pronounced Berghoff dead at the scene.

On Feb. 21, 2021, police released a composite sketch of the wanted suspect and a photo of his silver Ford F-150 pickup truck.

After further investigation, HPD identified Mendez as the suspect in the case. A murder charge was filed on April 16, 2022.

Since then, efforts to find and arrest Mendez have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on Mendez's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.