HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a shooting victim was found Saturday morning in a northwest Houston neighborhood, and investigators are working to find out what happened.
The victim's body was found inside a car in the 8500 block of Rannie Road near Ryson.
The car still had its headlights on when the body was found, witnesses said. It wasn't yet known where the victim was shot or what happened to the shooter.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
1 found shot to death inside car in northwest Houston neighborhood
