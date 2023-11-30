Police said a METRO police officer saw the possible suspect and followed him. The suspect crashed out at Bellfort and SH-288 and was taken into custody. He reportedly had a rifle.

Man shot at 7 times through windshield during road rage incident on Houston's southside, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a man is lucky to be alive after being shot at about seven times during an alleged road rage incident on Houston's southside.

Video from the scene shows several bullet holes in the driver's windshield.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of SH-288 and Old Spanish Trail.

Houston police said the man was shot at through his windshield about seven times. The victim, who is in his mid-20s, was hit in the arm but is expected to be OK.

Investigators recovered rifle casings at the scene.

Police said a METRO police officer knew about the call, saw the possible suspect, and followed him. The suspect, who was driving a black Mercedes, crashed out at Bellfort and SH-288 and was taken into custody. He reportedly had the rifle with him when he was arrested.

HPD had a message for when you come across aggressive drivers.

"Thank God he's going to be OK, but it started off over road rage. So please, just disregard anybody this day and time who starts any type of road rage. That's what the complainant said started it," Lt Jose Salazar said.

So far, the suspect's name and exact charges have not been released.

