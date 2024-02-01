Murder suspects arrested in separate road rage shootings, which happened days apart, HPD says

Oscar Vasquez Guzman and Wydell Dupree Jones were arrested after being accused in separate deadly road rage shootings in Houston, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department arrested two people charged with murder in separate road rage incidents that happened days apart last week.

The arrests come one day after officials touted an enhancement of HPD's "Safe Roadways" initiative, which is meant to target aggressive drivers. But this isn't a new initiative. It began in 2021.

The police department said officers are cracking down on aggressive drivers by teaming up with more agencies than before to put more boots on the ground.

Police haven't specified how many officers and troopers they will be added, but Eyewitness News pushed for a ballpark range and was told the number is in the dozens.

On Friday, 19-year-old Otarion Lomaz was killed and two women shot on the Southwest Freeway near Hillcroft. Police say the group was headed home after a night of bowling.

"An aggressive driver started tailgating them, pulled up next to them, and fired into their car," Sgt. John Stroble said.

Detectives said they tracked down the suspect, Oscar Vasquez Guzman, with the help of a video and witnesses.

Just days before, a 59-year-old woman was killed in what police are also calling a road rage shooting.

A recent victim of road rage is frustrated over the current status of her case, but is applauding the Houston Police Department's revival of efforts to keep roads safer.

She and a friend were minutes away from home on West Gulf Bank near North Houston Rosslyn when shots were fired.

"They are law-abiding citizens, minding businesses, reflecting the fun night they had together," Detective Kyle Heaverlo said. "Suddenly, their car is shot up for no apparent reason."

The suspect, Wydell Dupree Jones, is now charged with murder, and detectives said the motive appears to be random.

Police said authorities gave out 222 citations and made two arrests on Tuesday with the help of eight agencies.

Eyewitness News asked HPD Chief Troy Finner what happens moving forward when there aren't as many eyes on the initiative.

"If it's partially based on overtime and officers volunteering, how are you going to ensure you are meeting that standard?" ABC13 Report Brooke Taylor asked Finner.

HPD says it will be a collaborative effort and resources from 40 to 50 different agencies.

"This is the fact: there are going to be more officers, and we are going to work together. I promised other agencies that if they have a problem in that area, we will move around," Finner said.

