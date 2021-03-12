Houston CultureMap

Wildly popular Viet-Cajun crawfish restaurant heats up historic Houston Farmers Market

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Farmers Market has landed a major new tenant. Legendary Viet-Cajun restaurant Crawfish & Noodles will open its second location at the property, real estate developer MLB Capital Partners announced.

The restaurant hardly needs an introduction, but let's use this opportunity to recount a few of its most prominent accomplishments. Credited with leading the culinary movement that blends Vietnamese and Cajun traditions, chef-owner Trong Nguyen was named a finalist in the 2020 James Beard Awards in the Best Chef: Texas category after being named a semifinalist for Best Chef: Southwest in both 2018 and 2019.

His Chinatown restaurant features a menu that runs the gamut stir-fried noodles and stewed turkey legs to chicken wings fried in fish sauce - and of course, signature items such as its salt and pepper, stir fried blue crabs and garlic butter-drenched mudbugs. Crawfish & Noodles has been featured on TV shows such as The Zimmern List and David Chang's Netflix series Ugly Delicious.

For more on this story, visit our partners at CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonfoodiehoustonfoodrestaurantshouston culturemapvietnamese foodculturemap
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Zillow reveals key opportunity for Houston first-time buyers
Houston live music venues keep COVID-19 safety rules
Houston booms as a top startup hot spot, new ranking says
United launches sunny sale with flights starting at $38
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults eligible for COVID vaccine
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
New stimulus bill could help save thousands of Houston jobs
CEO accused of $134M fraud case to be on home confinement
10-year-old elephant gives birth to 1st calf at Houston Zoo
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Transgender icon fighting to build better future for ALL women
Show More
Apple Watch saves man who fell through frozen pond
Warm and humid through Saturday, cool front Sunday
Chase suspect arrested after police stand off in SW Houston
Woman tied up, sexually assaulted by stranger, HPD says
COVID-19 vaccine clinic dedicated to teachers for 2 days
More TOP STORIES News