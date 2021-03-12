Wildly popular Viet-Cajun crawfish restaurant heats up historic Houston Farmers Market

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Farmers Market has landed a major new tenant. Legendary Viet-Cajun restaurant Crawfish & Noodles will open its second location at the property, real estate developer MLB Capital Partners announced.The restaurant hardly needs an introduction, but let's use this opportunity to recount a few of its most prominent accomplishments. Credited with leading the culinary movement that blends Vietnamese and Cajun traditions, chef-owner Trong Nguyen was named a finalist in the 2020 James Beard Awards in the Best Chef: Texas category after being named a semifinalist for Best Chef: Southwest in both 2018 and 2019.His Chinatown restaurant features a menu that runs the gamut stir-fried noodles and stewed turkey legs to chicken wings fried in fish sauce - and of course, signature items such as its salt and pepper, stir fried blue crabs and garlic butter-drenched mudbugs. Crawfish & Noodles has been featured on TV shows such as The Zimmern List and David Chang's Netflix series Ugly Delicious.