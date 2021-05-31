Houston Restaurant Weeks serves up highly anticipated dining dates for 2021

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Bayou City's favorite charity dining event will return for 2021. Houston Restaurant Weeks will take place from August 1 until Labor Day, September 6.Founded by media personality Cleverley Stone, Houston Restaurant Weeks offers diners two- and three-course prix fixe menus at set price points for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Almost 300 of the city's restaurants participate in the event, which raises money for the Houston Food Bank.This year features a new, $49 top price (up from $45) along with new donation amounts: $1 per $20 lunch and brunch meal sold; $3 per $35 dinner sold; and $5 per $49 dinner sold. Prior to 2020, those donation amounts were $3, $5, and $7, but organizers made the decision to allow restaurants to keep more revenue as they recover from the lingering financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.