Man faces eviction 2 months after getting approved for rental assistance

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who got approved for a rent relief program said he still hasn't received a check after two months.

Erwin Roosevelt said he's now getting evicted from his apartment in north Houston.

Many people have been suffering for months during the COVID-19 pandemic, unsure of how they will pay their rent.

Roosevelt said he signed up for a Volunteers of America Texas rental assistance program hours after the applications were available.

He said he was approved and at the time he felt relieved. But, he hasn't heard from the organization in two months.

"It's not looking too good you know," said Roosevelt. "The unknown. That's the scary part about it you know so. Just going to have faith that's all I can do."

ABC13 reached out to Volunteers of America but they have not responded.

If you call their Houston number, there's an automated answering message that says they are no longer taking applications for Harris County rental assistance. It allows you to leave a voice message.

Roosevelt said he's left a message and hopes he can get in contact with them before he's evicted.

He said he's also reached out to other programs trying to get help, but many of them are overwhelmed by people in need of help.

