What to do when someone you know goes missing

Houston Regional Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old after she went missing Friday in Hitchcock

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Hitchcock with an adult man, according to police.

The video above shows what you should do if a loved one goes missing.

Hitchcock police say Leanna Willis was reported missing on Friday, June 9, after she disappeared in the 6500 block of Bell Street at about 4 p.m.

Leanna was last seen getting into a silver four-door Toyota Camry with an unknown Black man, who investigators believe is 40 to 50 years old.

Police said the 13-year-old was last seen wearing an oversized gray hoodie, black shorts, and slippers.

Below is a description of 13-year-old Leanna Willis:

Height: 5 feet, 5 inches



Hair color: Black with pink and blue braids

Eye color: Brown

Weight: 150 pounds

Ethnicity: Black or African American

County: Galveston



Birthmarks: No

Piercings: No

Glasses: No

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should contact the Hitchcock Police Department at 409-986-5559.