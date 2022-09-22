Houston rapper known as 'The Breadman' sentenced to 23 years in prison for trafficking narcotics

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston rapper was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking, according to a U.S attorney

Jermaine West, also known as The Breadman, 43, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute meth, cocaine, and opioids in the Houston area after pleading guilty in April to 10 counts of drug trafficking.

U.S. District Judge George Hankss sentenced West to 280 months in prison, immediately followed by six years of supervised release.

During the hearing, the court listened to an additional argument that West was involved in gang activity beyond drug trafficking.

The judge noted that West "destroyed people's lives." The judge also mentioned that for 20 years, West played a "dangerous game and lost."

West was part of a group called the 'Hood Kat Music Group' rap studio based in southeast Houston.

In 2019, an investigation began when law enforcement learned that West was dealing narcotics. What triggered the investigation was West's known position as an influential gang member in the southeast area.

The FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation with the help of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Houston Police Department.

West will remain in custody pending a transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility that will be determined in the near future.