Houston rapper charged with murder in shooting outside gas station, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston rapper has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of a man outside a gas station, police said.

Zerrick Gibson, who goes by the name Stunna Bam, was arrested late Sunday evening without incident, according to police.

At about 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 15500 block of Fondren Road where officers said a 43-year-old man was shot to death.

Investigators said Gibson, 30, and the victim had a brief discussion outside the gas station.

After leaving the gas station, Gibson shot the victim and fled the scene in a black Jeep, according to police.
