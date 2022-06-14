Houston rapper charged with murder in shooting outside gas station, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston rapper has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of a man outside a gas station, police said.Zerrick Gibson, who goes by the name Stunna Bam, was arrested late Sunday evening without incident, according to police.At about 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 15500 block of Fondren Road where officers said a 43-year-old man was shot to death.Investigators said Gibson, 30, and the victim had a brief discussion outside the gas station.After leaving the gas station, Gibson shot the victim and fled the scene in a black Jeep, according to police.