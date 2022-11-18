WATCH LIVE

Houston named one of world's 100 best cities in prestigious new report

ByCecilia Lenzen via CultureMap logo
Friday, November 18, 2022 11:16PM
HOUSTON, Texas -- If you live in Houston, you can confidently say you live in one of the best cities on the planet - at least according to one new study.

Houston ranks No. 42 on the new list of 100 best cities in the world. Two other Texas cities also make the list: Austin, at No. 43 and Dallas at No. 47.

As for the Bayou City, the report describes the city as an "educated, diverse, and hard-working" powerhouse.

