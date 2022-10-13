'No one says no to a good idea': Inside Houston Chronicle's Top 100 restaurants, Houston food scene

ABC13 talks with Houston Chronicle food editor Jody Schmal about the new Top 100 restaurant list & what makes Houston food special.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Chronicle released a much-anticipated list of Houston's Top 100 Restaurants for 2022 this week.

The new 'Top 100' list is the first one released since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2019. ABC13's Jonathan Bruce caught up with the Houston Chronicle food editor, Jody Schmal, to discuss how the restaurant industry has transformed since then, how the rankings were decided, what food trends highlight the list, and what makes the Houston restaurant scene and cuisine so special.

"It's just ever-evolving, and it's not a snobby food scene; I know it sounds cliché, but there's something for everybody," Schmal explains. "It's just a really welcoming place, and no one says no to a good idea. Diners' palates are open to it, they're adventurous."

