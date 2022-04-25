power outage

Thousands of Houston-area CenterPoint Energy customers without power during storms

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of residents in the Houston area are in the dark as thunderstorms roll in.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

According to CenterPoint Energy, more than 16,000 customers were reported without power at about 5:20 p.m. Monday. The outages were spread across the greater Houston area, with a slightly higher number on the west side of the city.

You can check their outage tracker at centerpointenergy.com.

You can sign up for alerts from CenterPoint Energy that will call, text or email to let you know what the estimated time is for your power to be restored.



FULL FORECAST: See full forecast details from ABC13 meteorologists
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyhoustonelectricpower outageweatherstormrainsevere weather
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWER OUTAGE
Universal Studios Hollywood power outage leaves people stuck on ride
Thousands of CenterPoint Energy customers without power during storms
New safety rules on carbon monoxide poisoning from portable generators
Consumer advocates demand transparency amid price spike
TOP STORIES
Scattered downpours pushing into Houston
Federal judge grants pause on rollback to US border asylum limits
Appeals court delays Texas execution of Melissa Lucio
Suspect who led chase dies after Cleveland PD opens fire on him
Family sues after teen falls to death from amusement park ride
Body of missing National Guard soldier found after multi-day search
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
Show More
Check bayou and rainfall levels in your neighborhood
8 puppies found in rope tied plastic bags thrown in ditch
HPD says it's unclear if injured suspect was shot by officer
Can you identify this suspect? Man drives car into gas pump and leaves
Murder trial begins for man accused of stabbing Josue Flores 20 times
More TOP STORIES News