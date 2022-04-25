Thousands of Houston-area CenterPoint Energy customers without power during storms

This beneficial rain continues across most all of Houston and Harris County as the front steadily pushes rain toward the coast. We need this to combat the drought!



MegaDoppler13 Radar: https://t.co/R9qGjv4FIk

Live Stream: https://t.co/pAd8BkkGvb #txwx #houwx pic.twitter.com/yp5Z5f7NNQ