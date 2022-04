Thousands of Houston-area CenterPoint Energy customers without power during storms

This beneficial rain continues across most all of Houston and Harris County as the front steadily pushes rain toward the coast. We need this to combat the drought!



Live Stream: https://t.co/pAd8BkkGvb #txwx #houwx

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of residents in the Houston area are in the dark as thunderstorms roll in.According to CenterPoint Energy, more than 16,000 customers were reported without power at about 5:20 p.m. Monday. The outages were spread across the greater Houston area, with a slightly higher number on the west side of the city.You can check their outage tracker at centerpointenergy.com. You can sign up for alerts from CenterPoint Energy that will call, text or email to let you know what the estimated time is for your power to be restored.