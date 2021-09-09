potholes

Residents say this E. Harris County road's potholes are so bad, no one wants to claim it

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Workers want to know why E. Harris Co. road's potholes aren't fixed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston is known for many things, and unfortunately, potholes are one of them.

Residents in one neighborhood near Galena Park said there's a road so bad, nobody seems to want to claim it.

You may not have heard of Mayo Shell Road, but if you've ever driven on it, you and your car may still be feeling the aftermath of a bumpy ride.

"In 1996, it was my first day here and the president said, 'Dr. Unruh, we're going to give you an important problem ... to fix Mayo Shell Road because the city won't work on it,'" explained Dr. Larry Unruh, who still works at American Plant Food, which sits right across the troubled street.

"You'd be surprised by how many potential employees don't want to work at a place because they're worried about their car literally falling into a 2.5-foot pothole every morning," added his colleague, Cole Rogers.

Mayo Shell Road is located in one of those in-between places. It's a short road just off the East Loop, where businesses have Galena Park addresses.

Manhole covers say "the city of Houston" but we found out, it's not a part of the city because it's within 2,500 feet of the Houston Ship Channel.

"We're putting the money in. Whose road is it? That's kind of for Houston, Harris County, Galena Park," Rogers said. "They need to figure that out."

Mayo Shell Road is actually part of the Houston Industrial District, a type of limited annexation that divides up authority to different agencies.

For those who work nearby, the designation means dodging responsibility and potholes.

"This is 'no man's land' if you want to call it that," added Unruh. "We're at an impasse."

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

For updates on this report, follow ABC13 reporter Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonpotholesconstructionroad safetytrafficroad repairdriver
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POTHOLES
Pothole repairs could cost you more during the pandemic
New federal report gives Texas roads a D+
Expect to see more potholes after winter storm
Conroe neighborhood plagued with potholes
TOP STORIES
"94L" to bring soaking rains to Southeast Texas
Capital murder suspect walks free after posting bond, records show
Thieves stole trailer full of clothes from nonprofit, director says
Dog who fell 20-feet off overpass suffered broken bones, rescuers say
Peeping Tom suspect shot to death outside north Houston home
Houston police investigating body found in SW Houston
Driver crashes into NW Houston Halloween store
Show More
Sct'd storms Sunday as tropical moisture streams in
La Porte woman reported missing for more than a week, police say
4 hurt in crash involving Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable cruiser
2 dead, 1 hurt in NE Houston murder-suicide
Driver killed in crash with parked car on north Houston street
More TOP STORIES News