Charges filed against 23-year-old suspect who led HPD on foot chase before being shot by police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are getting a first look at the suspect who was shot by Houston police before his arrest in the Greenspoint area on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Houston Police Department released a mugshot of 23-year-old Albert Verin Holmer, who's charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Authorities said they were trying to arrest Holmer at an apartment complex on Seminar Drive on Monday due to an active felony warrant for aggravated robbery.

While searching for him in the area, officers spotted his vehicle, and an HPD patrol unit attempted to make a traffic stop.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Officers shoot suspect armed with weapon with extended magazine in N. Houston, police say

Houston police activity began to unfold along Seminar Drive on Monday afternoon after a "self-initiated patrol investigation."

HPD says Holmer parked his car at the apartment complex, exited the vehicle, and walked away.

Officers then got out of their vehicles and tried to arrest Holmer and told him to stop, but he reportedly took off on foot.

That's when Holmer allegedly pulled a gun with an extremely long magazine out of his jacket pocket.

According to the department, HPD Officer A. Lopez discharged his weapon at Holmer after seeing the suspect run toward them.

Holmer was hit in the arm and taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released, HPD said.

Police previously reported Holmer had discarded multiple narcotics in the process of bailing on foot but did not provide more details on Tuesday.

HPD said Lopez was sworn in as an officer in March 2017.

Holmer was booked into the Harris County Jail and is being held on a combined $95,000 bond.

He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.