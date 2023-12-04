Houston police activity began to unfold along Seminar Drive on Monday afternoon after a "self-initiated patrol investigation."

Officers open fire at suspect in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police activity is unfolding at an apartment complex in north Houston after officers reportedly opened fire at a suspect.

The Houston Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about an officer discharging a duty weapon at 535 Seminar Drive, off Imperial Valley Drive in the Greater Greenspoint area. Police reported the incident at about 3:50 p.m. Monday.

According to HPD, officers fired at an armed suspect, hitting that person. The suspect was rushed to an area hospital in unknown condition.

No officers were injured, police added.

SkyEye flew over the scene at the Breckenridge at Cityview apartment complex, where police tape blocked off a portion of the area.

Investigators were seen searching for evidence, and at one point, a weapon with a long magazine clip appeared to be seen on a paved walkway.

According to HPD data, 48 police reports were logged in the past three months at and immediately around the complex.

