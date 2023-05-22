Police looking for suspects accused of stealing wigs, punching employees at N. Houston beauty store

Houston police are looking for six robbery suspects accused of stealing several items from VIP Wigs and punching the beauty store employees.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need help searching for several suspects accused of stealing wigs from a beauty supply store in north Houston last month.

The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division said the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17.

Three women and three men reportedly entered the VIP Wigs at 10912 North Freeway when an employee noticed one of the women had a concealed wig inside her purse.

Video shows one employee confronting her about it, reaching towards her purse to take the wig back.

Police said that's when one of the men pushed and punched the employee in the face. Another employee intervened but was also hit several times by the suspect.

The other suspects can then be seen grabbing several wigs and running out of the store without paying. All six suspects fled the scene, according to HPD.

ABC13 spoke to the shop manager, who said they've been in business since the 80s. He did not disclose how much was lost in merchandise.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash paymeof nt up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

