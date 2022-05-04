police officer injured

HPD officer shot outside southeast Houston gas station

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was shot at a gas station in southeast Houston Wednesday morning.

According to Houston police, the shooting happened at 14800 Gulf Freeway near Astoria.

SkyEye video showed a heavy police presence at the Exxon gas station at the intersection, and bullet holes in the windshield of a black pickup truck parked at a pump.

At the scene, ABC13 reporter Erica Simon saw a handgun and shell casings on the ground outside the truck.



The officer was transported to Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital. The officer's condition was unknown.

Police did not say what exactly led up to the shooting.

Two lanes of the feeder road were blocked as police investigated the shooting.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this story for updates.

For more on this story, follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonofficer injuredpolice officer injuredhouston police departmentshots firedofficer involved shootingshootingpolice officer
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER INJURED
NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot
Driver charged with DWI after crash left 2 HPD officers injured
2 HPD officers taken to hospital after crash on Southwest Freeway
Galveston officer attacked by suspected drunk driver, police say
TOP STORIES
Where's Sherry Noppe? Katy woman last seen Tuesday afternoon
Mother and 3-year-old girl dead after double drowning in Galveston
Judge to sentence man convicted of murdering Josue Flores
Deputies search for 3 men accused of trying to steal ATM
One more chance for thunderstorms before record heat for Mom
Amber Heard to take stand in Johnny Depp's libel suit
Who leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion?
Show More
Coyote that attacked child had been fed by neighbors, officials say
2 drivers killed in head-on crash on Highway 3 in SE Houston
Overturned cement mixer closes inbound lanes of Katy Fwy
Planet Fitness offering free workouts for high school teens all summer
Dolly Parton, Eminem get into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
More TOP STORIES News