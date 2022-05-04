HPD officer shot outside southeast Houston gas station

HPD Commanders & PIO are responding to a report of an officer shot at 14800 Gulf Freeway at Astoria in Southeast Houston. The officer has been transported to Memorial Hermann - Southeast. Further information to follow. #hounews pic.twitter.com/cjJ4yn4LZx — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 4, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was shot at a gas station in southeast Houston Wednesday morning.According to Houston police, the shooting happened at 14800 Gulf Freeway near Astoria.SkyEye video showed a heavy police presence at the Exxon gas station at the intersection, and bullet holes in the windshield of a black pickup truck parked at a pump.At the scene, ABC13 reporter Erica Simon saw a handgun and shell casings on the ground outside the truck.The officer was transported to Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital. The officer's condition was unknown.Police did not say what exactly led up to the shooting.Two lanes of the feeder road were blocked as police investigated the shooting.