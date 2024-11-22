2 HPD officers hospitalized after crashing into tree during chase in southwest Houston, police say

HPD said the suspect hit the gas during a traffic stop, dragging an officer with him. The officers later crashed into a tree during a pursuit.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two officers were hurt during a pursuit with a suspect in southwest Houston on Friday morning, authorities said.

It all started shortly before 1 a.m. when two Houston police officers reportedly spotted a Nissan Altima running a red light on Richmond Avenue.

The officers pulled the driver over, and during the traffic stop, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana, investigators said. That's when they attempted to get the driver out of the car but he refused and put up a fight.

The 22-year-old suspect reportedly hit the gas and drove off, dragging one of the officers a short distance.

HPD said the officer and her partner jumped back into their patrol vehicle to follow the suspect but lost control at Woodland Park and hit a tree.

"She goes down but immediately gets back up. Her and her partner get back in the vehicle, her police vehicle, she was driving," Lt. R. Willkens said. "They make it over here to Woodland Park, going this direction, and they lose control right here and hit this tree."

Video from the scene shows the smashed police cruiser.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with minor neck and back injuries. They are expected to be OK.

Since the officers got the suspect's I.D. before he drove off, police were able to track him down to a nearby apartment, but HPD said he ran off again.

Investigators then found his mother, who was able to convince him to surrender.

The suspect was arrested and faces felony charges, including evading and assault of a peace officer.