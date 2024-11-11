2 HPD officers hurt in crash into ditch at end of chase in Greenspoint area, police say

HPD said the patrol vehicle hit a concrete barrier and flipped into a ditch while trying to stop a suspect accused of reckless driving. So far, no arrests have been made.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- No arrests have been made after authorities say a police chase ended with a patrol vehicle upside down in a ditch in the Greenspoint area on Houston's northside.

The two officers inside were hurt but are expected to be OK, according to Houston police.

The crash happened near Greenspoint Drive and North Point Drive, just south of the North Beltway and the old Greenspoint Mall.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, police said they saw multiple vehicles driving recklessly in the Greenspoint Mall parking lot -- including a white Chevy Suburban that nearly hit two vehicles.

When the officers turned on their lights and sirens, police said the Suburban fled the parking lot and went the wrong way down the road, running multiple red lights.

At one point, the officers attempted to stop the Suburban. HPD said the patrol vehicle lost control and struck a concrete barrier and a water main before flipping into a ditch with about one foot of standing water at the bottom.

"We're getting them out of the car. We need HFD," officers were heard reporting on radio traffic. "We're in the bayou off of Greenspoint Drive."

The suspect managed to get away. So far, no arrests have been made. HPD's Vehicular Crimes Division is asking anyone with information to call (713) 247-4074.

The Greenspoint Mall and the location where the HPD patrol vehicle crashed are only about half a mile apart.

The two officers who were transported to the hospital are expected to survive.

