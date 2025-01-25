Memorial Villages officer hit in head-on crash during motorcycle escort, officials say

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Memorial Villages officer was hospitalized after being hit during a motorcycle escort in east Texas on Friday, officials say.

The Memorial Villages Police Department said Patrol Officer Craig Taylor was off duty, conducting an escort for a wide load on State Highway 62 near County Road 3147 when he was hit head-on by a pickup truck.

Investigators said Taylor was with another officer, and both of their motorcycles had emergency lights and sirens at the time of the crash.

Taylor was rushed to the St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

"Our first goal is to get him through this emergency surgery and stabilized. Right now, we want prayers for Craig and his family," Chief Raymond Schultz said.

An investigation is underway, and further details haven't been provided immediately.