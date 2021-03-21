crime prevention

HPD could hit 100 murders in less than 3 months, data shows

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A series of shootings on Saturday killed at least two people and injured 10 others. It's an alarming and violent trend that continues to send Houston officers from one deadly scene to the next.

As of March 16, the Houston Police Department is reporting 96 homicides, compared to 66 this time last year. The overnight deaths brings the total of homicides to at least 98 murders so far this year.

READ ALSO: New data cites 2 reasons why crime in US increased drastically

In response to the high homicide statistics, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner added six more cadet classes. One of them graduated last week.

READ ALSO: HPD officers being moved to homicide division to deal with crime influx

Mayor Turner told ABC13 on Saturday that he has already been working with HPD's Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner, who was named Houston's next police chief, about how to address Houston's skyrocketing violent crime and homicide rate.

SEE ALSO: 10 things to know about new HPD chief Troy Finner

EMBED More News Videos

Troy Finner, Mayor Turner's pick to lead the Houston Police Department, is a born and raised Houstonian. The video offers more things to know about this HPD veteran.



City council will be voting on Finner's position this week.

Mayor Turner said reducing the number of homicides and violent crime in Houston, while also building relationships and creating trust between police and the community, is on the list of Finner's top priorities.

"One thing about Chief Finner is that he's been in these communities pretty much all his life. He grew up in this city," Turner said. "He graduated from high school from this city and even in this selection process, I'm hearing from people throughout the city, from community persons, and not just leaders that you know of, but I'm talking about grassroot type of leaders who are communicating with me saying, 'Mayor, [Finner] would be an excellent person.' So, that relationship is already there and what Chief Finner is saying to leaders, [and] what we'll continue to say to them, is we need the community to be an active player in bringing the crime down in this city."

If approved, Finner will lead the agency that consists of more than 5,200 officers.

Follow Roxie Bustamante on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimehouston police departmentmurderhomicide investigationhomicidecrimestopperscrime stopperscrime preventioncrimetrackerhouston politics
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME PREVENTION
Houston judge becomes trailblazer for women in law
How HPD is fighting crime after 10 teens killed in 3 weeks
Man robbed in Spring Branch; suspect shoots and kills his dog
Murders up by 6 in 3 days as HPD fights to stop spike
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Capital murder charge filed in 6-year-old girl's death
Police says no evidence of shooting found at Galleria Mall
Officer shoots armed woman during domestic violence call
32 stolen catalytic converters found during traffic stop
Spring starts sunny, storms return next week
18-year-old with autism missing after chatting online with stranger
#StopAsianHate vigil and rally honors 8 killed in Atlanta
Show More
HCSO video shows traffic unit's efforts to combat street racing
LeBron James out indefinitely with high ankle sprain
Miami sets 8 p.m. curfew after spring break crowds, fights
Doctor reunited with family after year living in RV to keep COVID away
Stimulus payment stolen by scammers, Houston woman says
More TOP STORIES News