Who's the next HPD chief? Houston Mayor Turner will reveal today

Executive Asst Chiefs @TroyFinner & @MattSlinkard in the HPD command center as Sergeants during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.



Then Sgt Finner (left) & Sgt Slinkard's (2nd from top right) friendship has strengthened working together through the city's most challenging events. pic.twitter.com/iZ3UJAR4sR — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 17, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is revealing who will become the city's next chief of police, succeeding Art Acevedo who announced his departure just four days ago.Turner is slated to make an announcement during a briefing from city hall at 3 p.m.left Turner with the task of finding someone to lead an agency with more than 5,200 officers.Earlier in the week, Turner said he expected to make his decision before week's end.During a news conference on Monday, and after Acevedo was introduced as the new Miami police chief, Turner didn't indicate whether his next chief would be appointed from within HPD or someone from outside Houston.Acevedo was Turner's pick to lead the department back in late 2016, poaching the outgoing chief from the Austin Police Department."I'm looking for someone who will be very focused on managing the police force of the city of Houston and very focused on putting forth strategic plans to get on top of the crime situation," Turner said on Monday.This time around, Turner will have to pick a chief during a time of multiple crises, namely a pandemic and a rising crime rate in the city.While an official shortlist of candidates wasn't determined, Acevedo mentioned his two executive assistant chiefs in an email to the department announcing his departure.Troy Finner, one of Acevedo's direct reports, oversees field operations for HPD. According to the department, his duties include acting as a liaison - and at times, as acting police chief - with city officials as designated by the chief.Matt Slinkard, another of Acevedo's direct reports, oversees investigative and support operations. He, too, can be designated as acting police chief.As for now, Acevedo is expected to stay on with the department for the next few weeks to assist in the transition.