HPD officer won't face homicide charge in chase crash that killed man walking on sidewalk

Officer not charged for death of pedestrian struck during HPD chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Police officer won't face charges for a crash that killed a man who was walking on a sidewalk in Sunnyside.

The 62-year-old man who died was walking home from a barbershop when he was hit and killed in December 2021.

According to our partners at the Houston Chronicle, a Harris County grand jury declined to indict 25-year-old Orlando Hernandez for criminally negligent homicide in the death of Michael Wayne Jackson.

The decision was made on June 28, according to court records.

PREVIOUS STORY: Family says HPD should help pay for loved one's funeral after officers involved in autoped
Family members of a man who was hit and killed by a Houston police vehicle that was assisting in a chase say they are stressed with paying for their loved one's funeral and believe HPD should be helping them with funding the services.



Surveillance video shows the police car that hit Jackson speeding along Reed Road at Scott Street.

Officers were on their way to help another officer arrest five teenagers involved in an alleged carjacking and chase.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Teens who led HPD in chase that killed pedestrian committed carjacking before pursuit, victim says
The woman told ABC13 a group of teens took off in her pickup truck. That's when a chase involving HPD ensued. During that chase, a pedestrian was struck.



Hernandez remains on paid administrative duty as the department investigates.

According to the Chron, a lawyer hired by Jackson's family said they are considering a civil lawsuit against Hernandez.

According to the police cruiser speedometer, Hernandez, at times, drove the 6,300-pound Ford Police Interceptor between 80 and 100 mph down Reed Road.

The speed limit in the area is 40 mph. Hernandez was driving with his lights and siren activated.

Reed Road was wet from a recent rain shower that Saturday afternoon, according to a crash report filed by HPD.

As Hernandez sped toward the intersection of Reed Road and Scott Street, bodycam video shows the officer turn the steering wheel nearly 180 degrees to avoid hitting other cars. His cruiser slid slightly right, going up onto the sidewalk and hitting Jackson before slamming into a nearby dumpster.

Investigators with HPD's vehicular crimes division wrote that Hernandez was "traveling at an unsafe speed" and "performed a faulty evasive action" in the crash report.

SEE ALSO: Brother of innocent man hit and killed by police during chase: 'He was just going for a haircut'
Michael Wayne Jackson, 62, was identified as the innocent pedestrian who was hit and killed by a Houston police vehicle that was involved in a chase.

