'No bill' issued for Harris County deputy in crash that killed mom during chase

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County deputy who was involved in a crash that killed a mom during a chase will not be criminally charged in the case.

On Wednesday, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said the deputy who hit and killed Autrey Davis was no billed. No additional info was provided.

Davis was killed after the Harris County deputy collided with her while pursuing a suspected criminal on Jan. 12.

Authorities said a sheriff's deputy saw a man leaving the CVS wearing a mask and getting into a car that matched the description he heard on the scanner.

When the deputy tried to stop him, the man kept going, sparking the pursuit.

As the chase continued, the deputy hit Davis' vehicle and five others. The powerful impact of the crash was on Davis' driver's side.

The suspect involved in the chase that led to the deadly crash was arrested a day later.

