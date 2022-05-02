Shoplifting suspect crashes into innocent driver on I-45 feeder road during police chase

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase with a shoplifting suspect ended in a violent crash on the Gulf Freeway feeder road Monday morning.Houston police said officers were chasing a white Camry after the driver allegedly stole from a Kroger on the Beltway near Sabo in southeast Houston.Police tried to stop the Camry around 6:20 a.m., and that's when the driver fled.The high-speed chase ended when the driver crashed into a pickup truck on the I-45 southbound feeder lanes near Clear Lake City Boulevard.SkyEye video from above the scene showed the suspect being loaded into an ambulance on a gurney.The white Camry was completely smashed. The front end of the pickup truck also sustained significant damage.It was unclear if anyone besides the suspect was injured.