WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase with a shoplifting suspect ended in a violent crash on the Gulf Freeway feeder road Monday morning.
Houston police said officers were chasing a white Camry after the driver allegedly stole from a Kroger on the Beltway near Sabo in southeast Houston.
Police tried to stop the Camry around 6:20 a.m., and that's when the driver fled.
The high-speed chase ended when the driver crashed into a pickup truck on the I-45 southbound feeder lanes near Clear Lake City Boulevard.
SkyEye video from above the scene showed the suspect being loaded into an ambulance on a gurney.
The white Camry was completely smashed. The front end of the pickup truck also sustained significant damage.
It was unclear if anyone besides the suspect was injured.
Shoplifting suspect crashes into innocent driver on I-45 feeder road during police chase
POLICE CHASE
