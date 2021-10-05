Mental health: Where to find help and resources in the Greater Houston area

Call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) (English and Spanish)

Contact Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741

Crisis Intervention of Houston Hotline - 832-416-1177

Houston Teen Crisis Intervention Hotline - 832-416-1199

Houston Teen Crisis Intervention Textline - Text 281-201-4430

Texas Health and Human Services COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line - 833-986-1919

LGBTQ+: Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.)

Where to Get Help in Houston

Where to Get Help in the U.S.