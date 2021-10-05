Mental health: Where to find help and resources in the Greater Houston area

If you or someone you know is in crisis:
- Call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) (English and Spanish)
- Contact Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741
- Crisis Intervention of Houston Hotline - 832-416-1177
- Houston Teen Crisis Intervention Hotline - 832-416-1199
- Houston Teen Crisis Intervention Textline - Text 281-201-4430
- Texas Health and Human Services COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line - 833-986-1919
- LGBTQ+: Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.)
- LGBTQ+:The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386
- LGBTQ+ BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color): Call Blackline at 800-604-5841
- LGBTQ+: LGBT Switchboard of Houston - 713-529-3211
- Tribal Community: Text "NATIVE" to 741741 for resources
- Young People of Color: Text "STEVE" to 741741 to connect with trained, culturally competent counselors
If you are a veteran or a member of a military family, call the National Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 1-800-273-8255, and then press "1." You can also start a confidential online chat session at veteranscrisisline.net/chat.
Where to Get Help in Houston
Crisis Intervention of Houston: Operates free, confidential, anonymous crisis and suicide prevention counseling, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It also offers the only Survivor of Suicide Support Group serving Houston/Harris County and immediate surrounding counties.
Harris County Public Health: Dial 2-1-1 for help with local mental health care services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Hope Clinic: Offers integrated behavioral health services to all people, regardless of a patient's ability to pay. HOPE Clinic provides services in 30 different languages, including Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Korean, Burmese, Arabic, and Spanish.
Legacy Community Health: Legacy's Behavior Health Services offer culturally sensitive assessment, medication management, therapy, and psychological testing for all patients. They accept most insurance plans and provide care for anyone, regardless of their ability to pay.
LGBT Switchboard Houston - 24 Hour Helpline: Provides LGBTQ+ affirming resources to deal with depression, suicide and crisis intervention.
Mental Health America of Greater Houston: They help link people to mental health services, and provide resource guides, education and training to the community. Major focuses include removing barriers to mental health care by facilitating change in systems, and advocating for legislative solutions that address the vast unmet need for public mental health services.
Mental Health Programs for Veterans: Texas Health and Human Services provides up-to-date information about its partnership with Texas Veterans Commission, and peer-to-peer counseling available to service members, veterans and their families through local mental health and behavioral health authorities across the state.
The Montrose Center: Offers a comprehensive array of counseling services, primarily for the LGBTQ+ and HIV+ communities.
NAMI Greater Houston: NAMI Greater Houston provides free education programs, peer-facilitated support groups, and grassroots advocacy initiatives that enable families and consumers to better understand the complexities and challenges of living with a mental illness and in doing so, become more effective self-advocates.
TexVet - Mental Health Resources: TexVet offers veterans and their families access to dozens of mental health resources, searchable by county and covering a wide range of concerns.
The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD: Strives to provide high quality, efficient, and cost effective services so that persons with mental disabilities may live with dignity as fully functioning, participating, and contributing members of our community. Discounts are available based on family size and income, and a sliding scale rate schedule is available.
Where to Get Help in the U.S.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call 800-273-TALK (8255) for free and confidential support for people in distress or experiencing a suicidal crisis. Offered in English and Spanish.
Crisis Text Line: Text 741741 for free, 24/7 mental health support and crisis intervention via text message.
Native Crisis Text Line: Text "NATIVE" to 741741 for a free fact sheet/resource tips to help in tribal communities.
Text Line for Young People of Color: Text "STEVE" to 741741 so young people of color can be connected to a trained and culturally competent crisis counselor.
Disaster Distress Helpline (Multilingual): Call 800-985-5990 for a free, confidential 24/7 hotline for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster.
Trevor Lifeline: Call 866-488-7386 for crisis intervention and suicide prevention phone service, available 24/7 for the LGBTQ+ youth community.
TrevorText: Text "START" to 678678 for 24/7 crisis support services for LGBTQ+ young people.
Blackline: Call (800) 604-5841. It's a space for peer support, counseling, witnessing and affirming the lived experiences to people who are most impacted by systematic oppression with an LGBTQ+ Black Femme lens.
AAKOMA Project: Resource page for BIPOC youth, young adults and families.
BEAM: Resource page for the Black community.