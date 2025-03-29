UH fans travel to cheer on team in Sweet 16 matchup

The University of Houston fans travel from Texas to Indiana to cheer on the Coogs in the Sweet 16 matchup.

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) -- For the University of Houston, the path to the Final Four goes through the house built by the great Payton Manning: the Lucas Oil Stadium.

They're taking on a team in Purdue who hopes to win in their backyard.

"It's the end of the day; it's us five versus their five on the court, so it's just noise. That's how I look at it," UH guard L.J. Cryer said.

To help silence that noise, the players get a different kind of assist on the court.

It's from their fans, showing up in Cougar Red.

"Usually when it gets to March. I try to beg my wife and be able to leave the family a couple of days to go see it," UH graduate Darren Randle said.

For some graduates, this year's team takes them back to the glory days of Phi Slama Jama.

"I went to all the games back in 1983 and 84. This is similar, of course, many years later. The energy and enthusiasm are all there," UH graduate Trace Payne said.

This team plays with tenacity, grit, and passion, like under the Legendary Guy Lewis.

Members of the Cougar Faithful say attending road games is a way to show their appreciation and support.

"It's super important because the team works so hard, day in and day out," UH Alumni Association Shazia Khan said.

Friday night, in a stadium that has been home to many moments of greatness, Cougar fans plan to turn it into their house.

"I'll be trying to overcompensate for all those Purdue fans," Randle said.

